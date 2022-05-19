WORLD
2 MIN READ
'I mean Ukraine': Bush calls Iraq invasion 'brutal and unjustified'
Former US President George W Bush referred to Ukraine assault as "an unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq" in speech gaffe, while he was criticising Russia's political system.
'I mean Ukraine': Bush calls Iraq invasion 'brutal and unjustified'
He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter. / Reuters
May 19, 2022

Former US President George W Bush mistakenly described the invasion of Iraq as "brutal" and "unjustified" before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Bush made the comments in a speech during an event in Dallas on Wednesday, while he was criticising Russia's political system.

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before correcting himself and shaking his head.

"I mean, of Ukraine."

He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter.

READ MORE: Spare a thought for the children of the Iraq War

Recommended

Remarks quickly go viral

In 2003, when Bush was president, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found. 

The prolonged conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

Bush's remarks quickly went viral on social media, gathering over three million views on Twitter alone after the clip was tweeted by a Dallas News reporter.

The former US President also compared Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill, while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the offensive in Ukraine in February. 

READ MORE: Repealing Iraq war authorisation won’t bring back its victims

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren