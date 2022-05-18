Yemen's Houthi rebels have said they are considering renewing a UN-brokered truce with the government which expires in two weeks.

The Houthis' "Supreme Political Council will consider the request for an extension of the truce, which ends on June 2," the rebels' Saba news agency said on Wednesday.

The report comes a day after the UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, said he was continuing to "engage the parties to overcome outstanding challenges and to ensure the extension of the truce".

The two-month ceasefire, which went into effect on April 2, coinciding with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, has made a "considerable positive impact on the daily lives of many Yemenis," Grundberg said.

But he added that he was seeing unconfirmed reports of continuing armed clashes that were causing civilian casualties.

READ MORE:Saudi coalition releases Yemeni prisoners as part of truce deal