US confident Türkiye's concerns 'can be addressed' on Nordic NATO bids
A top advisor to US President Joe Biden says Washington will help address Türkiye's objections to Finland and Sweden's membership bids, after Ankara criticised the countries for supporting terror groups.
Senior representatives of Sweden and Finland are set to visit Türkiye in the coming days to hold talks in Ankara to discuss their NATO membership. / AFP
May 18, 2022

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has voiced confidence that Türkiye's "concerns can be addressed" as Finland and Sweden seek NATO membership.

Sullivan was firm in his view on Wednesday that Ankara's needs would be met, as well as that the Nordic countries "will have an effective and efficient accession process" to the transatlantic alliance.

"Finland and Sweden are working directly with Türkiye to do this, but we're also talking to the Turks to try to help facilitate," Sullivan told reporters at the White House. 

"I expect these differences will be settled. I expect that NATO will speak with one voice and support of Finland and Sweden at the end of the day."

Supporting terror groups

The Nordic countries are seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine. For any new member to join NATO, the alliance's members must agree unanimously, including Türkiye.

Türkiye, a longstanding NATO member, has voiced objections to Finland and Sweden's membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK/YPG.

Over the last five years, both Sweden and Finland have failed to agree to Ankara's requests for the extradition of dozens of terrorists.

This includes members of the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

Senior representatives of Sweden and Finland are set to visit Türkiye in the coming days to hold official talks in Ankara to discuss their ascension processes.

SOURCE:AA
By Elif Eren