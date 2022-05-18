US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has voiced confidence that Türkiye's "concerns can be addressed" as Finland and Sweden seek NATO membership.

Sullivan was firm in his view on Wednesday that Ankara's needs would be met, as well as that the Nordic countries "will have an effective and efficient accession process" to the transatlantic alliance.

"Finland and Sweden are working directly with Türkiye to do this, but we're also talking to the Turks to try to help facilitate," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

"I expect these differences will be settled. I expect that NATO will speak with one voice and support of Finland and Sweden at the end of the day."

READ MORE: Türkiye: Sweden's NATO bid without changing stand on terrorism unacceptable

Supporting terror groups