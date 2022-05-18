Spain and Portugal have detected around 30 suspected cases of monkeypox, after British authorities found several cases of the viral infection that is rare in Europe.

In Portugal, 20 suspected cases of monkeypox — endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa — have been detected in the Lisbon region, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The cases were all among males, the majority of them young, who had ulcerated lesions," it added.

All of them were reported to be in stable condition. Authorities did not say if the men had a history of travel to Africa or any links with recent cases in Britain or elsewhere.

In Spain, authorities have detected eight suspect cases of the smallpox-like disease that "still must be confirmed" by analysis, the health ministry said.

Cases in the UK