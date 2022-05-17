US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has introduced a resolution to recognise the Palestinian Nakba (or catastrophe) –– the forced expulsion of at least 750,000 Palestinians by then Zionist paramilitaries in 1948 from historic Palestine that lead to the creation of modern Israel.

"Today, I introduced a resolution recognising the Nakba (catastrophe), where 400 Palestinian towns and villages were destroyed, over 700,000 Palestinians uprooted from their homes, and made refugees," Tlaib tweeted on Monday after introducing her resolution to the US House of Representatives.

The Palestinian people since the Nakba have been living "under oppression and violent racism," she said, adding, "Nakba is well-documented and continues to play out today."

"We must acknowledge that the humanity of Palestinians is being denied when folks refuse to acknowledge the war crimes and human rights violations in apartheid Israel."

The resolution was co-sponsored by Tlaib's fellow Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Betty McCollum, and Marie Newman.

'Historic' decision

Tlaib's decision was quickly hailed by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), a pro-Palestinian non-profit advocacy organisation, calling the resolution "historic."

IMEU said 75 percent of the Palestinian population has been ethnically cleansed and more than 400 town villages have been destroyed, paving the way for the establishment of the state of Israel.