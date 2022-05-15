Election authorities in Lebanon have started the counting process as polling stations for the country's parliamentary elections closed their doors.

Polls stations across Lebanon opened early at 7:00 am (0400GMT) and closed at 7:00 pm on Sunday, with over 3.91 million voters over the age of 21 eligible to cast a ballot.

The counting process started in the presence of the representatives of the competing lists and candidates, the Lebanese official news agency said.

Following the end of voting, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati voiced hope that the elections would bring a new parliament that helps the country recover from its economic crisis.

He added that voter turnout in the elections, which exceeded 50 in many areas, along with a decision to allow Lebanese expatriates to vote, were important achievements for the country.

A total of 718 candidates are running for places in the 128-seat parliament, according to the Interior Ministry.

Initial results are expected to come out on Monday morning, with the Interior Ministry to announce the official results later.

READ MORE:Lebanon’s elections: a short guide

'Voting for more of the same'