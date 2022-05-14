The United Nations Security Council unanimously condemned the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, diplomats said.

Friday's statement, a rare case of Security Council unity on an issue related to Israel, also called for "an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation into her killing."

According to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity, the negotiations on the text were particularly arduous.

China successfully pushed the United States to remove paragraphs denouncing abuses committed against the media around the world, defending their freedom and urging their protection while covering military operations, according to diplomatic sources and different versions of the declaration obtained by AFP news agency during the discussions.

The final text merely says that "journalists should be protected as civilians" and does not mention violence during the Friday funeral for Abu Akleh.

UN chief 'deeply disturbed'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "deeply disturbed" by violence during the funeral procession, a spokesman said on Friday.