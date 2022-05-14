The United States is "deeply troubled" by Israeli police's attack on the funeral of slain Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We were deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession today," Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"Every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner," he said.

"We remain in close contact with our Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and call on all to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions."

READ MORE: Israeli police attack mourners at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

'Transparent investigation'