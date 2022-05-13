An Israeli missile attack on the Masyaf area in Syria's Hama countryside has killed five and injured seven including a child, regime media reported, citing a military statement.

The attack began at 2023 local time (1723 GMT) on late Friday and originated from the West Banyas direction, the statement added.

It said one of those killed was a civilian.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

The missiles sparked fires in forest areas in Masyaf and left some material damage, Syrian regime media reported.

Two opposition sources and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted weapons depots belonging to pro-Assad forces.

Syrian regime TV did not specify whether the area hit was a military zone.

