Israeli forces have stormed a Jerusalem hospital grounds as the coffin containing the body of a slain journalist emerged ahead of the burial.

TV images on Friday showed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh's coffin nearly falling to the ground as police grabbed Palestinian flags from the crowd around the procession outside Saint Joseph's hospital in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police said they acted against people "disrupting the public order."

Israel forbids public displays of Palestinian flags and often storms individuals who hoist them at rallies or protests in the city.

A senior Palestinian figure, Hanan Ashrawi, tweeted that "savage #Israeli 'special forces' viciously attack the funeral procession bearing the coffin" of Abu Akleh as it left St. Joseph's.

"The inhumanity (of) Israel is on full display", said the former top Palestine Liberation Organization official.

In a statement, police said they had held dialogue with Abu Akleh's family ahead of time in order to "enable a respectable funeral."