At the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Washington initially pursued a policy of strong rhetoric and sanctions, combined with trying to convince other countries to take action against Moscow.

But with the growing successes of the Ukrainian army and increasing domestic and international pressure, the mood changed. The US announced two arms packages to support the armed forces of Ukraine in its efforts to protect their soil.

While the US shift to be more active was well-received in the transatlantic community, it raised questions, particularly among Syria watchers, about why Syrians who fought and continue to resist a Russia- and Iran-backed Bashar al Assad regime did not see similar political and military-financial mobilisation.

The different approach of the US to Ukraine and Syria is grounded in three aspects: the levels of geopolitical priority Washington assigns to the two countries, the international zeitgeist, and cultural affinity.

A military aid comparison

The US recently announced a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $150 million, as the war-weary country entered its eleventh week of conflict with Russia. This was preceded by a military aid package worth $800 million authorised in late April.

President Joe Biden has also requested a $33 billion Ukraine aid package from Congress. He reiterated his request last week by saying that for Ukraine to succeed against Russia, the US and its allies have to ensure the continued flow of weapons and ammunition into the country.

On the other side, Syrians fighting against Russia, Iran and the Assad regime in Syria received much less military aid and it mainly focussed on the fight against Daesh. Yet, even in this context, instead of supporting theSyrian opposition against the Assad regime and its allies, the US preferred to support the YPG/PKK terror group under the guise of fighting Daesh.

According to a train and equip programme approved by the US Senate, the US approved the spending of $1.95 billion for the period from 2017 to the end of 2023, which amounts to about $279 million per year.

US military aid allocated to counter Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime, was about half the amount set aside to fight Daesh. US intelligence had established a $1 billion covert programme named Timber Sycamore to support the moderate armed Syrian opposition against the Assad regime and Iran. When Russia intervened in the war in 2015, this covert programme managed to halt any initial Russian offensives by supplying the rebels with TOW anti-tank guided missile systems.

Even though the US military aid to Syrians against Russia was relatively small and composed of old Soviet-made weapon systems mostly procured from the Balkan states, they were effective. During the early months of Russian intervention in Syria, rebels used TOW anti-tank missiles against Russian tanks. The numbers of missiles used dropped over time. Until the Timber Sycamore programme ended in July 2017 following a decision by former President Donald Trump, Syrians used dozens of TOW missiles against Russian- and Iranian-backed forces, and in some cases directly against the Russian military.