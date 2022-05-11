Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that strong media can help fight the "disease of disinformation".

He made the remarks on Wednesday at a "Local Media Workshop" organised by the Turkish Directorate of Communications and the Anatolian Publishers Association in Ankara.

Representatives from the local and national press attended the workshop.

Altun said that Türkiye's immigration policy is the latest target of "systematic disinformation and social engineering initiatives."

"As a state and nation, we will never allow attempts to gain political interests with malicious intentions which are against humanitarian and conscientious values," he added.

The Chairman of the Board of the Press Advertisement Institution, Prof Dr Edibe Sozen, said that they are not in favour of the useless distribution of state support to those who broadcast against national security and the interests of the country.