Türkiye and Kazakhstan are set to reach their $10-billion bilateral trade target.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that "the trade volume between Türkiye and Kazakhstan rose 58 percent since the previous year and exceeded $5.3 billion."

"Thus, we have quickly surpassed our target of $5 billion. Now, hopefully, we will reach the target of $10 billion just as quickly with the steps we take together," he said.

Erdogan made the announcement at a joint press conference alongside his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara.

He added that he believes a meeting with Turkish-Kazakh businesspeople set for Wednesday will be "particularly beneficial in this respect".

Stating that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Tokayev, Erdogan said: "Our views on peaceful resolution of Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide."

