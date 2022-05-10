Recent explosions in Transnistria have raised concerns about Moldova being dragged into the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, the conflict is also having a destabilising impact on the Western Balkans, as it has put pressure on countries in this region to “pick a side” as room for neutrality shrinks across Europe.

The Kremlin sees the opportunity to exploit tensions in the region as advantageous to Russia’s quest to counter NATO’s eastward expansion. Although experts differ on the extent to which Russia could play a destabilising role, political crises, economic malaises, major governmental problems, and brain drain of recent years in the Balkans have granted Moscow opportunities to meddle. The alleged Russian-backed coup plot in Montenegro in 2016 has contributed to these views.

Moscow exerts much of its influence in Europe’s “inner courtyard” via Serbia. The Serbian Orthodox Church and Kremlin-linked media outlets have a role to play in this.

Notably, while much of Europe united behind stringent sanctions against Russia after February 24, Serbia did not join the bandwagon. In fact, since Russian soldiers entered Ukraine, the number of daily direct flights from Belgrade to Moscow increased from one to three.

Sarajevo’s perspective

The fragile political order in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has grown increasingly strained since the start of the conflict.

In Sarajevo, there are fears about Russia turning Republika Srpska (RS) — Bosnia’s predominantly Serbian entity constituting 49 percent of BiH’s territory — into a “Balkan Transnistria”. Milorad Dodik, the current Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, has a history of threatening to separate RS from BiH in line with narratives about the “Serb World”.

Dodik has upped nationalist demands, severely undermining BiH’s post-war equilibrium while challenging Sarajevo to take back certain powers that RS now asserts. He has gone as far as banning state-level police and intelligence agencies from operating in RS while setting up parallel institutions and even announcing intentions to establish a RS Army.

Prior to the Ukraine conflict, Sarajevo officialdom was already worried about BiH’s survival as a sovereign state, yet such concerns have only deepened following February 24. Moscow’s actions in Georgia’s South Ossetia, Moldova’s Transnistria, and parts of Eastern Ukraine inform concerns that Russia may also flood RS with money, arms, and military advisors via Serbia.

In Sarajevo there was much relief after the Western-backed Ukrainian resistance caused the Russians to bleed and fail to usurp Kiev. “Had Kiev fallen to Russia, RS would have declared independence and we would already be at war,” Harun Karcic, a Bosnian journalist and political analyst covering the Balkans, told TRT World.

NATO membership?

Since the 2000s, there has been talk about BiH joining NATO and the US has been a supporter of the country’s entry into the Western Alliance. In practice, however, this is unviable.

Although the country’s Bosniak Muslim and Croat leaders want to see BiH join NATO, Dodik adamantly opposes it. Major foreign policy decisions require a consensus among all three parts of the tripartite presidency, which also explains why BiH never imposed sanctions on Russia post-February 24.