The Red Cross has said that a plane carrying Yemeni prisoners held by the Saudi-led coalition has arrived in the southern city of Aden as part of a truce deal between the warring parties.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is facilitating the transfer of at least 100 prisoners back to Yemen on three flights, said ICRC Yemen spokesman Basheer Omar on Friday.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said last month that it would release 163 prisoners to its rivals - the Iran-backed Houthi rebels - as part of a ceasefire agreement between them.

The agreement aims to pave the way to end the nearly 8-year-old war.

There was no immediate comment from Houthi authorities on the release, or clarification on how the prisoners would make their way back to their territory.

Aden, in the country’s south, is controlled by the country’s internationally recognised government.

