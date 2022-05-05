Israel's Supreme Court has rejected a petition against the expulsion of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the occupied West Bank in an area that Israel has designated for military exercises.

After two decades of inconclusive legal manoeuvring, the Supreme Court issued its ruling late on Wednesday, paving the way for the demolition of eight small villages in a rocky, arid area near Hebron known to Palestinians as Masafer Yatta.

In its ruling, the court said it had found the Palestinian dwellers, whose inhabitants have kept a distinct, generations-long nomadic way of life, making a living from farming and herding, had not been permanent residents of the area when the Israeli military first declared it a firing zone in the 1980s.

Masafer Yatta residents and Israeli rights groups say that many of the Palestinian families have been permanently residing in the 3,000 hectares area since before Israel captured the West Bank, in the 1967 Middle East War.

"This proves that this court is part of the occupation," said Nidal Abu Younis, Masafer Yatta Mayor.

"We are not going to leave our homes. We will stay here," he said.

'Unprecedented consequences'