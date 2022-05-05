Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised for remarks made by his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood."

Lavrov's comments sparked outrage in Israel, which has sought to maintain ties with Russia following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apology for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust," Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement on Thursday.

A Kremlin summary of the Bennett-Putin call, which came as Israel marked 74 years since the creation of the Jewish state, made no mention of a Putin apology.

'Historical error'

It did, however, note that the leaders discussed the "historic memory" of the holocaust.