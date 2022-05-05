Colombia has extradited the alleged head of the feared Gulf Clan, who had been the country's most-wanted drug lord before his capture, to the United States, where he faces indictments in three federal courts.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday that Dairo Antonio Usuga David is "comparable only to Pablo Escobar," referring to the late former head of the Medellin drug cartel.

"He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world, but he is the murderer of social leaders, abuser of boys, girls and adolescents, a murderer of policemen," said Duque, who was accompanied by Colombia's military leaders whom he congratulated for guarding Usuga David and capturing him in October 2021.

Evading arrest for over 10 years

The former rural warlord, better known by his alias Otoniel, had stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right.

He was transferred in handcuffs and wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest from prison in Bogota to a heavily guarded military transport airfield.

Usuga, 50, has long been a fixture on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) most-wanted list.

He was first indicted in 2009, in Manhattan federal court, on narcotics charges and for allegedly providing assistance to a far-right paramilitary group designated a terrorist organisation by the US government.

Later indictments in Brooklyn and Miami federal courts accused him of importing into the US at least 73 metric tons of cocaine between 2003 and 2014 through countries including Venezuela, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, and Honduras.

