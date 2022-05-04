Flash floods and storms have killed at least 18 people after ravaging several provinces of Afghanistan over the past five days.

Deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim said on Wednesday the latest deluges wracked the provinces of Faryab and Parwan, as well as various other regions.

In a video statement, Muslim said "18 to 20 people have been killed across 10 provinces" and that more than 100 houses were also destroyed.

Two people remain missing while 30 others have been injured.

Relief teams have been despatched to the affected areas with tents and food, and the authorities are distributing cash to families of those killed, he said.

Struck by disaster