On March 31, Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), concluded his second visit to Venezuela. Significantly, it was the first time Khan promised to open an office in Caracas to investigate human rights abuses.

The ICC’s involvement in Venezuela originated in a 2018 referral by six Lima Group countries that pressed the court to investigate alleged crimes against humanity committed by state security forces and pro-government supporters since at least the April 2017 protest movement.

Initially, the government pushed back on the need for the ICC’s involvement. Arguing that national institutions can investigate abuses, the government moved to step up prosecutions against over 200 security personnel who committed abuses against protesters as a sign of competence and good faith.

However, President Nicolas Maduro’s government submitted its own referral to the court in 2020 seeking an investigation into the “application of illegal coercive measures adopted unilaterally by the government of the United States of America against Venezuela, since at least 2014.”

The Maduro government has so far signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ICC and cooperated with the preliminary examination and then the investigation of the Lima Group referral. Maduro’s referral remains at the preliminary examination stage, but if it were to escalate, it would become the first investigation into sanctions brought before the court.

At this stage, the ICC’s investigation into the situation in Venezuela is supported by both the opposition and government. With competing referrals, domestic turmoil in Venezuela — the country that has seen the largest refugee crisis in the western hemisphere and sanctions from two continents — has been elevated to the international courts. Such a unique situation has not played out in the court’s 20-year history.

Splitting the opposition

Maduro’s ICC strategy has two aims. Regarding the Lima Group referral, he hopes to use the investigation into crimes against humanity to highlight the violent means that opposition leader Juan Guaido has used in his attempts at taking power. Specifically, Maduro aims to split Guaido’s hardline faction from the moderate opposition in any future negotiations.

In Mexico City last year, the terms of negotiations between the Maduro government and the opposition marked a shift: the latter joined under the banner of the Unitary Opposition Platform and recognised they were negotiating with Maduro as the government of Venezuela.

Despite Guaido being recognised by over 60 countries as the president after the contested 2018 elections, these negotiations were conducted in an exclusively opposition capacity. The resulting partial agreement saw opposition participation in local and state elections. Thus, the negotiations were wins for Maduro in terms of recognition and democratic legitimacy.