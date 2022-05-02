A proposed deal between Washington and Moscow to end the conflict in Syria—brokered by US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator Brett McGurk—could be the biggest collateral damage of the Ukraine war, with Russia unlikely to sign on the dotted lines following the punishing western sanctions.

Under the deal drawn up by McGurk—an influential diplomat tasked with handling American affairs in the Middle East and North Africa—Russia would have provided guarantees for the YPG terror group to preserve its gains in northern Syria. In return, the US would withdraw from Syria and accept the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

By committing the YPG to the deal, McGurk—the mastermind behind the decision to partner with the YPG against Daesh—would have secured his political masterpiece in the Middle East, and with that his political career. Yet, in the current context, arguing for a deal with Moscow—and the de-facto handover of the American area of influence to it—is something no one in Washington would dare to do.

At this point, even if the US wanted to negotiate with Russia over Syria, it is unlikely that Moscow would be interested. Putting aside geopolitical and military considerations, even agreements over humanitarian issues seem to be at risk; it is likely that Russia will veto a cross-border deal for humanitarian aid and thus break the last diplomatic positively connotated agenda between the two major powers in Syria.

Divisions within Washington

The State Department had vehemently opposed Mcgurk’s idea but its leverage against the work of the NSC and US Central Command (CENTCOM) was limited. As known, CENTCOM, with the leading role of McGurk, managed to torpedo the Manbij Roadmap agreed between the Turkish and American Foreign Ministers in 2018. Moreover, CENTCOM officials even opened the airspace for Russia with the aim of preventing another Turkish-Syrian military operation against the YPG in 2021.

In recent times, the biggest difference between the institutions arose over efforts of some Arab nations to normalise ties with the Assad regime. The State Department was clearly against it, and the US Senate pushed the Biden administration to provide a report on the wealth of the Assad family. US lawmakers enacted the Caesar and Bassam Barabandi Rewards for Justice Acts in the past, which provided the State Department with a solid base to counter the rapprochement efforts.

However, in response to growing rumours that the NSC, behind closed doors, greenlighted the Arab states’ moves, McGurk made a public statement, saying that the US would “never” normalise ties with the Assad regime and didn’t support the efforts of other countries to this end. His remarks came after US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to prevent the rapprochement, and did not mention what the US has, is and will be doing to prevent these efforts.