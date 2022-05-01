Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance welfare and provide employment opportunities to each and every citizen, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in his Labour Day message.

The president said on Sunday that the government implemented several measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on workers, stressing that protecting social and economic rights of Turkish people remains a top priority.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all our workers who have always been with us in the process of building a great and strong Türkiye,” Erdogan said.

The government’s decision to raise the minimum wage by 50 percent, the highest increase in the past 50 years, is an indicator of its determination to help and support workers in Türkiye, he added.

“We will continue to stand by all our citizens, especially our workers, as we have done so far.”

Erdogan felicitates nation on Eid al Fitr