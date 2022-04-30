Several people have been trapped under a building which has collapsed in central China, as rescuers clawed through the rubble and used buzzsaws to pull several survivors free.

At least 23 people remained trapped late on Saturday, while 39 others were uncontactable after the incident, the mayor of Changsha told reporters.

"The situation of the missing persons is being further assessed," mayor Zheng Jianxin said, as rescue workers in orange hard hats swarmed the scene.

No casualties have been reported so far and city authorities said five people were rescued from the collapsed structure overnight.

Officials also confirmed the building was eight storeys high, correcting earlier reports that it was six.

There was no immediate cause for the disaster given by authorities, although speculation turned to possible overwork on the property.

"Tenants had made structural changes to the premises to varying degrees," state broadcaster CCTV said.

