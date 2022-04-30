WORLD
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka hikes medicine prices
Pharmaceutical prices have been raised for the second time in six weeks in the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency to import sorely needed essential goods. / AFP
April 30, 2022

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has announced a 40 percent price hike for dozens of commonly used medicines as the island nation labours through its worst economic crisis in decades.

Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the price rise, health minister Channa Jayasumana said on Saturday.

Months of lengthy blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have sparked widespread protests calling for the government's resignation.

Hospitals have already cancelled routine surgeries after running out of anaesthetics, and Saturday's directive applies to 60 medicines in short supply.

It is the second time in six weeks that pharmaceutical prices have been raised. In mid-March a 30 percent increase was imposed.

Record high inflation

Industry officials said the latest hike was necessary to offset the impact of fuel prices, which have doubled since December.

Official figures released on Friday showed Sri Lanka's inflation rate at nearly 30 percent in April, a seventh consecutive record high.

Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency to import sorely needed essential goods.

The government this month announced a default on its $51 billion foreign debt and asked citizens abroad to donate money to help the island out of its economic predicament.

Sri Lanka has asked for an International Monetary Fund bailout, which could take up to three months to arrive.

SOURCE:AFP
