The number of murdered police officers in the US increased by 59 percent in 2021, with 73 officers killed in the line of duty, said FBI Director Christopher Wray in an interview aired on CBS' “60 Minutes” show.

“Violence against law enforcement in this country [the US] is one of the biggest phenomena,” the FBI director said. He believes it doesn't get enough attention.

But police brutality has increased at a faster pace, with 1,020 people being shot dead by US police in the past year.

Wray underlined that in the last year “officers were being killed at a rate of almost one every five days.”

The number of intentionally killed police hit the highest level since 1995, with 74 officers being killed on the job.

"Wearing the badge shouldn't make you a target," the FBI chief said, suggesting they were killed for being police.

Wray mentioned two agents who were killed while executing a search warrant in a child pornography case.

American officers killed in the line of duty last year were murdered by being ambushed or shot while out on patrol.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), in 2021, 103 "ambush-style attacks" on police officers occurred, and 130 officers were shot and 30 killed.