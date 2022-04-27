Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in clashes in the occupied West Bank, a day after the fatal shooting of another Palestinian.

The incident took place early on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The Israeli army said it was "conducting counterterrorism activity" in the city of Jenin, but did not comment on any casualties.

The man killed in the incident was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Massad, from the village of Burqin in the northern West Bank. He was shot in the head, a hospital official told WAFA.

Massad's death follows that of another Palestinian killed on Tuesday when Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank during a violent crackdown by the military.

The Palestinian health ministry said 20-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head," during the shooting in Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho.

