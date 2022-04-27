The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted wheat exports, driving wheat prices up by 60 percent in Africa, and the continent will lose up to $11 billion worth of food due to the conflict.

The conflict has created global problems but particularly for Africa, which imports a huge percentage of its food from Russia and Ukraine, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Tuesday.

“Already, the price of wheat has gone up about 60%. Maize and other grains will also be affected. There may be a fertiliser crisis, as there would be about a 2 million metric ton deficit," said Akinwumi Adesina.

"And that will affect food production by about 20%,” Adesina added, speaking in the Nigerian capital Abuja while meeting the county's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Economists say that while the conflict in Ukraine was a big shock to the international market, it offers lessons for countries to avoid heavy reliance on wheat imports.

Russian and Ukrainian wheat