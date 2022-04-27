Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a threatening letter containing a bullet, local media reported.

Police launched an investigation into the letter, which was sent to Bennett’s home in the city of Ra'anana in central Israel, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday.

Israel's internal security agency, Shin Bet, and the police are working to determine the source of the letter. The Shin Bet has also stepped up security for Bennett's family.

'I'm also husband, father'

After the reported death threat, Bennett tapped on political divergence in the country and said on his Twitter account "it should not reach the level of violence, bullying and death threats."

"We need to do everything, as leaders and as citizens whose future and the future of their children is in this country, so that such phenomena simply do not exist.

"We are all people. Arguments and disagreements – yes. Bullying and threats – no," he said.