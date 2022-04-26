A humanitarian crisis has been unravelling in Yemen for years, as a civil war continues to rage and divide the Middle East’s poorest country.

But even in the worst of times, the month of Ramadan was a period when people came together. A time when they shared meals, set up food tables along the streets for those who wanted to break fast, and sent Iftar meals to each other’s homes. Somehow, they managed to find a way to share whatever little they had.

However, this year things are different.

Back-breaking food inflation has squeezed the meagre income of millions of Yemenis. And the situation is getting worse as the conflict over Ukraine continues.

“It will worsen the humanitarian crisis and create more instability in Yemen,” says Yemen expert Riad Domazeti on the impact of the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

“Yemen imports around 42 percent of [its] wheat from the two countries.”

Russia and Ukraine, among the world’s top producers of cereals and grains, including wheat, have suspended exports, causing flour and bread prices to shoot up in Middle Eastern and African countries.

Like millions of people elsewhere, Yemenis consume flatbread as part of their diet.

With the economy in tatters, the cash-strapped government hasn’t been able to distribute wages among people who work for various state-run organisations.

A minuscule private sector means that Yemenis rely on government jobs to pay for their expenses. This crisis is particularly severe in areas controlled by the Houthis, a rebel force backed by Iran.