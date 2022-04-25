Elon Musk has clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

Twitter confirmed the news on Monday after discussions over the deal accelerated over the weekend when Musk wooed shareholders with financing details of his offer.

Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYS) suspended trading of Twitter stock amid reports the company was close to accepting the Tesla boss's takeover offer.

Around 1850 GMT on Monday, the NYSE said trading was halted on Twitter due to news pending. The stock had gained 5.5 percent in the day's session.

