The first commercial flight out of Yemen's rebel-held capital in six years has been indefinitely postponed, after failing to obtain permits from the Saudi-led coalition, the national carrier has said.

Yemen's government blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for Sunday’s postponement, claiming they had tried to "smuggle" members of Tehran's Revolutionary Guards and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah onto the flight.

Authorities in Sanaa also accused the coalition of trying to keep Yemeni civilians "in a large prison", and said the denial of permits was a "violation" of a fragile truce.

The capital's airport was due to receive the commercial aircraft early on Sunday, reviving hopes that the war-torn country could resume some normal operations.

The Norwegian Refugee Council expressed disappointment on Sunday that the planned flight did not happen.

"This would have been a first small but important step towards long-lasting stability in Yemen. It is also a life-saver for tens of thousands of medical patients who desperately need urgent treatment abroad," said Erin Hutchinson, the aid group's Yemen country director.

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg also voiced concern and called on the warring parties to work with his office "to find a solution that allows the flights to resume as planned."

A renewable two-month truce that went into effect in early April "is meant to benefit civilians including through reducing violence, making fuel available and improving their freedom of movement to, from and within their country," Grundberg said.

