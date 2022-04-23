Howling winds pushed wildfires towards villages in northern New Mexico, forcing thousands to flee homes as blazes burned across the parched US Southwest.

Over a dozen small communities were evacuated as two wildfires merged in mountains around 48 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Santa Fe, driven by wind gusts of over 97 kph (60 mph), according to local authorities.

"It's heartbreaking, it's terrifying," said Joy Ansley on Friday, a spokeswoman for San Miguel County where the fires are burning. "We're not letting people back in once they come out, it's a very serious, a very grim situation."

The so-called Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires combined about 19 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico, according to the Inciweb fire tracking site.

The blazes were among over a dozen burning across the US Southwest as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation, raising concerns the region was in for a harsh fire year.

READ MORE:Why are wildfires spreading and threatening landscapes?

'Situation is very chaotic'