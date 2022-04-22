Friday, April 22, 2022

Ukraine: Russia moving elite units east

Ukraine’s security chief has said that the main battles in the country are taking place in the Donbass, the industrial heartland in the east, with Russia deploying more and more troops every day.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said that over 100,000 Russian troops are currently fighting in Ukraine, including mercenaries from Syria and Libya.

Some of Russia’s elite military units have left the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which was declared “liberated” by the Kremlin, and are now moving to the east of the country to participate in the fighting there, Danilov said.

1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva cruiser sinking: Moscow

Russia has said that one crew member died and 27 went missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the incident.

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.

Istanbul peace talks quickest way to end Ukraine war: Turkish president

Peace talks in Istanbul offer the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The mediation process started in Türkiye is also the most reliable method to overcome the crisis and halt the hostilities, Erdogan said in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Erdogan said Ankara remains engaged with Kiev and Moscow on the issue of humanitarian corridors, stressing that such contacts will be beneficial for efforts to stop the war and limit its global impact, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

Pentagon sees over 20 nations attending Ukraine talks in Germany

The US military expects more than 20 countries to attend Ukraine-focused defence talks it will host in Germany next week that will focus in part on Kiev's long-term defence needs, the Pentagon has said.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby appeared to play down expectations of announcements about long-term assistance at the April 26 talks, saying: "We're not going into this with a pre-cooked set of endings here."

He added that about 40 nations were invited to attend the talks, which were not being organised under the NATO alliance umbrella, and include non-NATO nation states.

Russia court jails opposition politician Kara-Murza: lawyer

A Russian court has ordered the pre-trial detention for opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army, his lawyer said.

Moscow's Basmanny district court ordered that the 40-year-old Kremlin opponent be held in pre-trial detention until June 12, lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained outside his home in Moscow on April 11, hours after CNN aired an interview in which he criticised Russia's actions in Ukraine.

France to deliver CAESAR artillery guns, shells to Ukraine

The top leadership of the French government has broken weeks of strategic silence over military aid to Kiev and confirmed it has delivered MILAN anti-tank guided missiles to Ukraine.

France will further supply CAESAR artillery howitzers and thousands of shells to the besieged country to fight Russian armed forces.

UK PM says Ukraine conflict could last until end of next year

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there may be no swift end to the conflict in Ukraine because of the stiff resistance to Russia's offensive.

Asked if he agreed with defence intelligence assessments that fighting could drag on until the end of next year, he told reporters: "The sad thing is that is a realistic possibility."

Johnson added that Russia's Vladimir Putin had made a "catastrophic blunder" in ordering the attack, saying "The only option he now has really is to continue to try to use his appalling grinding approach."

Talks between Russia, Ukraine have stalled: Lavrov

Talks between Moscow and Kiev to put an end to nearly two months of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine have stalled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They (negotiations) have stalled now," Lavrov said after talks with his Kazakh counterpart, adding that Moscow still had not received an answer to its latest proposal sent around five days ago.

Russians bombing Azovstal plant: Mariupol official

Russian forces are continuing to bomb a massive steel mill where Ukrainian fighters are holed up, a city official in besieged Mariupol has said. Ukrainian authorities estimate that 1,000 civilians are inside the plant along with the fighters.

“Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal, despite false promises not to touch the defenders," Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor said. He added that “fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop.”

Resistance active in Mariupol: Pentagon

Ukrainian troops are still contesting the southern city of Mariupol despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim of victory in the battle for the city in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has said.

“They made this big show yesterday of him (Putin) saying he wasn’t gonna go into that (Azovstal)plant and try to eradicate the people that are there,” Kirby told CNN news.

“I think we have to watch and see what the Russians actually do here. What we would tell you this morning is that we still assess that Mariupol is contested, that it hasn’t been taken by the Russians and that there’s still an active Ukrainian resistance. So they continue to fight for that city.”

Putin to meet with UN chief Guterres in Russia next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres next week, the Kremlin has said.

"On Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

"He will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin."

Russian military say it has captured Ukrainian arms depot - TASS

The Russian military has captured a large arms depot in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

The defence ministry said that the arms depot contained thousands of tonnes of ammunition, according to TASS.

Dutch to cut Russian oil, gas imports by year-end: PM

The Netherlands aims to cut Russian oil and gas imports by the end of the year, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, but he admitted Europe remained dependent on Moscow's supply.

"What the Netherlands would actually like to achieve is being independent of Russian gas and Russian oil before the end of the year," Rutte told journalists at his weekly press conference.

The Netherlands imported some $11.8 billion (11 billion euros) in oil from Russia in the first 11 months of last year, the Volkskrant daily newspaper said. Around 3.7 billion euros were also spent on importing gas and coal from Russia, the paper added.

Russia says ‘ready’ for truce at Mariupol plant

Russia's defence ministry has said it is ready for a humanitarian ceasefire at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port, if Kiev's soldiers surrender.

"We once again declare that Russia is ready at any moment to introduce a regime of silence and announce a humanitarian pause for the evacuation of civilians," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ceasefire would start with the "raising of white flags" by Ukraine's forces "along the entire perimeter or in certain areas of Azovstal," the ministry said, adding that "If such signs are found in any part of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, Russia's Armed Forces... will immediately stop any hostilities and provide a safe exit."

Erdogan to discuss peace talks with Ukrainian, Russian leaders