British South Asians have historically played a major role in the fight against racism, particularly between the 1940s and 1980s. Their activism in the sixties and seventies changed the political and cultural landscape and led to the introduction of anti-racist laws, which allowed people of colour to enter public venues and challenge discrimination in housing, employment and immigration. It also helped curtail the surge of murderous far-right activity, ultimately saving lives.

One notable cohort was what came to be known as Asian Youth Movements (AYM), which formed in boroughs and cities in response to racist abuse and murders. Some, such as the Indian Progressive Youth Association in Bradford, initially defined themselves according to their own or their parents’ national and ethnic heritage. However, they quickly recognised the perils of this and broadened out to include South Asians as a whole, reforming themselves as the Bradford Asian Youth Movement. The AYMs were an alliance that included not only Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Sri Lanka but one that also worked in solidarity with Afro-Caribbeans to fight all forms of racism.

Today the situation is very different. The British Home Secretary is a woman of South Asian origin pushing for some of the most draconian laws in decades, which will disproportionately impact racialised minorities. Solidarity regarding racial justice amongst this large and diverse ethnic group has been superseded by reactionary attitudes in which divisive religious identity takes precedence.

Demographic transformation

Since the 1980s, there has been an increasing divergence between South Asian communities, and this has been partly instigated and capitalised on by the state and far-right racists.

One factor was the arrival of East African Indians to Britain. In 1895, the British Empire hired Indians to build railways and work in colonial administration in Uganda and Kenya. They were placed above local Blacks in a racial hierarchy.

By the 1970s, they had risen to economic dominance and faced expulsion by nationalist regimes. When many East African Indians came to Britain, they were on the radar of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government, who recognised the racism, bourgeois elitism and ruthless drive for wealth – core Conservative values – that had shaped their lives in Africa. (It is worth noting the parents of both current Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor Rishi Sunak come from this background.)

Over the decades the party successfully wooed this demographic, and by 2017, 40 percent of British Indians were voting Tory – the second-largest minority group to do so, after Jews.

As this was happening, a crucial shift was taking place in AYM management. Starting in the mid-80s, the state began funding the organisations. They then became more accountable to the very institutions they were supposed to be fighting against. This created fissures in these organisations.

Those who didn’t leave to form new and often short-lived groups ended up being co-opted by the state, working in local councils and even going on to become members of parliament. Their revolutionary views were replaced by state-defined notions of justice that didn’t always match the needs of their communities.

Then the government started offering funding to separate minority groups, often defined by religion. These newer organisations often lacked the anti-imperialist and diverse outlooks that had unified the AYMs. Competing for state funds, they ended up disrupting the groups that had once protected them from discrimination and abuse.

In other words, the South Asian community of Britain became a victim of the imperial divide and rule strategy.

Finally, the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment with the so-called “War on Terror” has pushed Muslim South Asians to prioritise activism on religious rather than racial grounds.

Diasporic religious nationalism

The state’s funding, co-opting, softening, and ultimately sabotaging of the once inclusive, anti-imperial, anti-racist organisations, whilst simultaneously grooming parochial, right-wing South Asians, has led to a toxic cultural climate today.