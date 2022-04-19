Five European countries have called for an end to confrontations in occupied East Jerusalem following a weekend of violence that began when Israeli forces stormed Al Aqsa Mosque, in a joint statement issued after an emergency closed-door UN Security Council session.

The United Arab Emirates and China did not join the statement, despite being among the countries that called Tuesday's meeting. The emergency Security Council session was also requested by Norway, France and Ireland.

"Violence needs to stop immediately. Further civilian casualties must be prevented as a priority," the statement by Ireland, France, Estonia, Norway and Albania said.

"The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected."

The meeting comes after days of violence in and around Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, where 170 people, mostly Palestinians, were wounded by the Israeli forces.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday to "end the cycle of violence".

In separate calls with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Blinken stressed "the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions," the State Department said.

Restoration of peace process

The five European countries also condemned "all acts of terrorism" and a rocket fire on Monday from besieged Gaza into southern Israel. Early on Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force struck the Palestinian enclave, the first in three months.