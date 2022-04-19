The Chinese authorities have decided to expand its nuclear arsenal after reassessing the threats coming from the US. The Wall Street Journal quotes sources as saying that the Chinese leadership sees a strong nuclear arsenal as the only way to "deter the US from getting directly involved in a potential conflict over Taiwan."

The newspaper refers to the analysis of satellite data purportedly showing that China has accelerated work on at least 120 suspected missile silos located in the remote western region of the country, near Yumen.

Experts say the sites could be used to deploy nuclear-capable weapons that could reach US territory. Satellite images taken in January 2022 indicate that the expansion process has already ended at 50 of the suspected missile silos.

Analysts close to the Western intelligence community openly attribute Beijing's efforts to the increasingly confrontational nature of relations with the United States. They fear that increased capabilities could mean that Chinese authorities are prepared to launch a pre-emptive strike in the event of a potential escalation.

‘High degree of trust’

Equipping its armed forces with modern weapons, including nuclear ones, has been central to China's nation-building. The first national atomic program, approved in 1951, was exclusively for peaceful purposes, but by the mid-1950s, China had discreetly built nuclear weapons and their delivery systems. In the spring of 1953, Beijing appealed to Soviet authorities for assistance.

Moscow managed to share some of the technology. Even after the cooling of Soviet-Chinese relations in the 1960s, Beijing was forced to develop strategic nuclear weapons without the neighbour's participation. The Russian side still uses the fact of cooperation in this area as an element of its mainstream anti-Western discourse.

In 2020, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, noted that China's familiarity with the domestic experience implied high trust between the countries.

Now China's army is armed with Dongfeng intercontinental ballistic missiles of various types: the liquid-propellant silo-based DF-5 missile developed in the 1970s, with a range of 10,000 to 14,000 kilometers, the mobile solid-fuel propellant DF-31 missile developed in the 1980s, with a range of about 11,000 kilometers, and the relatively new solid-fuel DF-41 missile, which has a range of over 15,000 kilometers. At the same time, China is spending a lot of money developing its submarine-launched missile fleet.

Estimates of the total arsenal of nuclear warheads available in Beijing are very rough since the country has not disclosed details of its strategic development capabilities.

But according to independent estimates, the corresponding stockpile reaches several hundred warheads. In November 2021, the US Defense Department released a report predicting that by 2030 the number of nuclear warheads in service with the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) could exceed 1,000.