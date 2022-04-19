Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Pentagon: Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's offensive, the Pentagon has said, declining to specify the number and type of aircraft or their origin.

Ukrainian forces "right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

He noted the United States had "helped with the transshipment of some additional spare parts that have helped with their aircraft needs, but we have not transported the whole aircraft."

Biden 'to announce' another large military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the decision told the Reuters news agency.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a new package was expected in the coming days that would be roughly the size of the previous package but details were still being worked out.

Russia carries out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine

Russia has said its forces have carried out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine as part of a new offensive in the Donbass region that had been expected for days.

Moscow says the strikes targeted Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbass as well as in towns close to the eastern frontline.

"We are gradually implementing our plan to liberate the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says, referring to eastern Ukraine's two rebel regions, which Moscow has recognised as independent states.

Russian shelling increasing in Donbass – UK military

Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbass line of control continued to increase but Ukrainian forces managed to repel numerous attempted advances, a British military update said.

"Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbass line of control continue to increase, with the Ukrainians repelling numerous attempted advances by Russian forces," it said.

Fighting in Mariupol continues

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is "ongoing" in the strategic port of Mariupol, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, says.

Russia called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to "immediately" lay down their arms in a new ultimatum.

Russian forces are believed to have gradually pushed their way into the city, pinning Ukrainian troops down to giant factories near the port, which are equipped with vast underground tunnels.

US, allies to continue to assist Ukraine against Russia

The leaders of the US, European nations, Canada and Japan reiterated their commitment to continue to provide security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during a video call, according to the White House.

In a news conference ahead of US President Joe Biden's trip to the state of New Hampshire, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden convened the call to discuss ongoing efforts to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

"The leaders affirm their solidarity with Ukrainian people and condemn the humanitarian suffering caused by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," said Psaki.

Allies agree on imposing new sanctions on Russia

Allied leaders of countries including the US, Canada, and the EU agreed to impose new sanctions on Russia as hostilities in Ukraine continue, Italy announced.

"Broad consensus was expressed on the need to step up pressure on the Kremlin, including through the adoption of further sanctions, and to increase Moscow's international isolation," Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said in a statement after a video conference between the leaders.

Up to 20,000 mercenaries in Ukraine: European official

Up to 20,000 mercenaries from the Russian private military company the Wagner Group as well as from Syria and Libya are fighting alongside Moscow's forces in Ukraine, a European official said.

"Regarding their capabilities, it's infantry. They don't have any heavy vehicles and weapons. It's much more infantry," the official told reporters in Washington, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"These guys are mainly used as a mass against Ukrainian resistance," the official said.

Russia eyes construction of oil storage, exporting outlets

Russia is working on a plan to construct oil storage facilities and new exporting outlets, which would help it offset sanctions that have hampered its oil sales, officials said.

Russia has struggled with sales of its crude oil and oil products as sanctions over Ukraine have complicated financing of trade deals and hire vessels, while the United States introduced its ban on oil imports from Russia last month.

The restrictions have led to Russian oil production and exports decline.

Ukraine claims Russia using bunker-buster bombs on Azovstal plant

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city of Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs.

"The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Mariupol's city council said on Monday that over 1,000 civilians were sheltering in basement premises underneath the Azovstal plant.

UN chief seeks 4-day truce, denounces Russia offensive

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced Russia's fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine and called for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week.

Russia launched dozens of air strikes across eastern Ukraine overnight, as a new phase of the bloody conflict opened with fighting raging in the Donbass region.

"Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," Guterres told reporters.

"The intense concentration of forces and firepower makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive," he said, calling for a "humanitarian pause" from Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday on April 24.

Fighting ongoing in Mariupol - Ukrainian governor

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is "ongoing" in the strategic port of Mariupol, the local governor told CNN.

"There is fighting ongoing in Mariupol. This is street fighting," Pavlo Kyrylenko governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said.

Ukrainian forces there are "under heavy bombardment" but "continue to defend Mariupol."

Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsions

Russia said it was expelling diplomats from three European countries in retaliation for similar measures taken against Moscow's envoys over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry declared 15 diplomats from the Netherlands "persona non grata", giving them two weeks to leave.

Moscow gave the same deadline to the embassy staff of Belgium for its decision to kick out 21 Russian envoys last month.

Denmark unveils energy plan to be 'free from Putin'

Denmark presented a roadmap to end its dependence on Russian gas by boosting renewable energy, biogas and its own gas production to become "free" from President Vladimir Putin.

The plan presented by the Danish government includes moving half of the 400,000 households that are heated with gas to district heating networks or electric heat pumps by 2028.

Individual member countries have also unveiled plans to cut their use of Russian fossil fuels.

Three dead in new shelling of Kharkiv: governor

At least three people were killed and 21 were injured in new Russian shelling on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.

The announcement came a day after strikes on the city, which lies close to the Russian border, killed five people.

"At the current time in Kharkiv, three people have unfortunately died," regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Yellen: Russia-Ukraine conflict to blame for rising global food insecurity

Russia's offensive in Ukraine is to blame for exacerbating "already dire" world food insecurity, with price and supply shocks adding to global inflationary pressures, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Even before the offensive, over 800 million people - or 10 percent of the global population - were suffering from chronic food insecurity, Yellen said, and estimates showed higher food prices alone could push at least 10 million more people into poverty.

Yellen told a high-level panel countries should avoid export bans that could further increase prices, while stepping up support for vulnerable populations and smallholder farmers, a message underscored by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Russian operations in Ukraine "prelude" to bigger offensive

The United States sees ongoing Russian activity in eastern Ukraine as a prelude to a much larger offensive in the country, a senior US defense official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia was still adding to its military capabilities to prepare for the new offensive, introducing an additional two battalion tactical groups (BTG) in the past 24 hours to bring to the total number of Russian BTGs in the country to 78.

Russia is "methodically carrying out" its plan in eastern Ukraine