China's economic growth has accelerated in the first quarter of the year to 4.8 percent, but the government has warned of "significant challenges" ahead with massive Covid-19 lockdowns starting to bite.

The world's second-biggest economy lost steam in the latter half of last year with a property slump and regulatory crackdowns, pulling down growth.

But it exceeded expectations in the first three months of 2022, growing 4.8 percent on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday, with Lunar New Year spending and factory production cajoling growth.

The weeks ahead, however, appear difficult with Beijing's zero-Covid approach to outbreaks clogging supply chains and locking down tens of millions of people.

The lockdowns include the economic dynamos of Shanghai and Shenzhen as well as the northeastern grain basket of Jilin.

Virus restrictions in March have already gouged at retail sales as consumers shied away from shopping, and drove up unemployment.

"With the domestic and international environment becoming increasingly complicated and uncertain, economic development is facing significant difficulties and challenges," NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said.

