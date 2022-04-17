Pakistan has called on the Taliban government in Kabul to take "stern actions" against attacks on the country launched from inside Afghanistan.

Islamabad's statement on Sunday comes a day after alleged rocket strikes by the Pakistani military killed six Afghans.

"Pakistan, once again, strongly condemns terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan," the foreign ministry said.

"Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure Pak-Afghan Border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan."

Fresh tension erupted after five children and a woman were killed in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar on Saturday in alleged rocket attacks that Afghan officials blamed on the Pakistani military.

While the Pakistani military has not confirmed whether it carried out the assault, Islamabad insisted it was facing continuous "terrorist" attacks from across the border.

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in North Waziristan district on Thursday by "terrorists operating from Afghanistan", the foreign ministry said.

"Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan), have continued to attack Pakistan's border security posts, resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani troops."

