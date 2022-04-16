E-commerce volume in Türkiye has soared 69 percent in 2021 from the previous year, while global e-commerce volume has grown 14 percent to reach $4.9 trillion.

More than 162,000 companies in Türkiye engaged in e-commerce activities for the first time last year, according to data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Around 70 percent of web shopping was done via mobile apps.

In 2015, the global e-commerce volume stood at $1.5 trillion, when it constituted 7.4 percent of total world retail trade.

The volume of global e-commerce doubled to $3 trillion in 2018, with a share of 12.2 percent.

In 2021, the overall volume of e-commerce soared to $4.9 trillion – a 19.6 percent share of world retail trade.

Fashion leads product categories