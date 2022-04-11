Elon Musk is no longer joining the board of Twitter, in a reversal less than a week after announcing the Tesla chief would be appointed.

"Elon has decided not to join our board," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted late on Sunday.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal said.

"I believe this is for the best."

Musk is currently the world's richest man and has more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform.

