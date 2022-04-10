Sri Lankan protesters have occupied the entrance to the president’s office for a second day, demanding Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country’s worst economic crisis in memory.

Hundreds of demonstrators weathered heavy rain with raincoats and umbrellas and chanted anti-government slogans on Sunday. Some called for the entire Parliament to disband to make way for younger leadership.

“We will stay on, we will leave only when we have chased them out,” Sanjeewa Pushpakumara, a 32-year-old ex-soldier, said of Rajapaksa, his influential family and all the lawmakers.

Pushpakumara said he fought in the last stages of Sri Lanka's civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels, which government soldiers won in 2009 after 2 1/2 decades. Both Rajapaksa, who served as a powerful defence bureaucrat, and his older brother Mahinda, who was then president and is currently prime minister, were credited with the victory.

“We will send them home, take the people’s money back and send them to jail," said Pushpakumara. “These people are destroying the country that we saved and it is sad to see the army and police protecting them.”

Supporters distributed food, water and raincoats to the protesters.

S.D Prageeth Madush, a 36-year-old businessman, spent the night at the protest site.

“When the people ask you to go, you should go democratically," said Madush. “Anyone can see that the people don’t like him (the president) anymore but he doesn’t like to let go of power.”

“I am going to stay on. We have to suffer difficulties if we are to make a better future for our children,” he said.

READ MORE:Anguish and desperation: Inside the Sri Lankan protests over economic woes