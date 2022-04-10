Rebels from the M23 group have captured several villages in eastern DR Congo following clashes with government troops in the Rutshuru region, local sources have said.

There were fierce clashes around the Virunga National Park on Saturday, a UNESCO-listed world heritage site home to endangered mountain gorillas, said one source in the reserve.

The front line was at Matebe, Rutshuru, North Kivu province, the source added.

"The M23 rebels occupy Gisiza, Gasiza, Bugusa, Bikende-Bugusa, Kinyamahura, Rwambeho, Tshengerero, Rubavu and Basare" and still held Runyoni and Tchanzu, said Nestor Bazirake, the spokesman for a group of villages in nearby Jomba.

Government troops held Bunagana and the Rwanguba bridge, he told AFP, but locals had already fled across the border to Uganda or to neighbouring regions inside DR Congo.

AFP was unable to get a statement from either military sources or regional officials.

