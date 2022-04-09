Armenia has accepted the document submitted by Azerbaijan on five principles to normalise bilateral ties, the Azerbaijani president has said.

Ilham Aliyev made the remarks on Saturday during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they exchanged views on relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s presidency said in a statement.

The leaders discussed establishing a working group to prepare a peace agreement, the establishment of a commission on delimitation of borders, as well as the activities of a working group on transport issues with the involvement of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

The two also spoke on the April 6 meeting between Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

