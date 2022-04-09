WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid
Twenty-three year old Ahmed al Saadi has been killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp as the Israeli army carried out a raid on a suspected shooter.
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid
Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces was a member of its armed wing. / AA
April 9, 2022

A young Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said five other Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

The Israeli army said that Palestinian gunmen allegedly opened fire at soldiers operating in Jenin and other nearby villages.

Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces was a member of its armed wing, Saraya al Quds Brigades.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said Ahmed al Saadi, 23, was killed “while doing his duty in fighting the enemy.”

READ MORE: Shooter kills, wounds several in Israel's Tel Aviv

Recommended

Home demolition 

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces raided the Jenin camp and laid a siege around the house of Raad Hazem, the man suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, in which three Israelis were killed.

Israeli soldiers demanded Hazem’s family vacate the house before demolishing the building, according to witnesses.

It was during this raid that al Saadi was killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli authorities usually demolish the house of suspected Palestinian attackers as a punishment.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data