As the first missiles hit Ukraine, thousands of civilian cyber experts banded together to create an “IT Army,” claiming to have engaged in cyber operations that blocked access to several Russian government and media websites.

The group works closely with the Ukrainian government in collecting intelligence about the offensive and potential targets in Russia.

They also conducted cyber operations to counter Russian censorship of the attack.

Another group in Ukraine’s cyber army is the hacking collective called Anonymous.

The international movement of hackers announced on Twitter that they are now in a "cyberwar against the Russian government".

No one knows their identities, what tools and skills they possess, and how they conduct those cyber operations, but they are united against their common enemy: Russia.

While some government and cyber officials have embraced those cyber operations against Russia, making it an exception in Ukraine, experts warn the efforts could do more harm than good and might accidentally hurt innocent people.

Ukraine is a signatory to the Budapest Convention that commits countries to enact domestic laws on unauthorised access to computer systems and digital communications.

At the same time, Ukraine has a right to self-defence under the UN Charter, and that can include activities in cyberspace to respond to Russia’s aggression.

“If this activity is defensive - protecting Ukrainian networks, for example, then there should be no issues with doing that,” Quentin Hodgson, senior researcher at RAND corporation focusing on cyber operations, cybersecurity, homeland security and critical infrastructure protection, told TRT World.

“The challenge comes when civilians - non-combatants - engage in operations to respond against Russia and conduct those cyber response actions against Russian systems and networks,

“That can expose those people to additional risk, including personal risk if the Russians identify them and choose to retaliate.”

According to recent polls conducted by The Washington Post’s column, The Cybersecurity 202, 47 percent of experts said such hacks were justified under the extraordinary circumstances of the Russian attack on Ukraine. About 53 percent thought they were not.

A common argument from experts that defend Ukraine’s cyber activities is that the civilians are fighting back against Russian attacks.

“In a real war, those defending their sovereign nation should not always be asked to justify their actions to those of us sitting safely at home with our families.” Marten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne, told The Washington Post’s Cybersecurity 202.