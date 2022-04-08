Morocco and Spain have agreed to turn a new page in relations after Madrid supported Rabat's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, ending a year-long diplomatic crisis.

During Thursday's meeting in Rabat, King Mohammed VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "reiterated their willingness to usher a new phase, based on mutual respect, mutual trust, permanent consultation and frank and faithful cooperation," a Royal Palace statement said.

It also said Sanchez reaffirmed a position he had expressed last month, describing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as "the most serious, realistic and credible" basis for solving the dispute over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony Morocco considers as its own but where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to establish its own state.

A joint Spain-Morocco statement said they will immediately resume sea travel.

Some three million Moroccans cross from Europe to Morocco during the summer, mostly using Spanish ports. Morocco has excluded Spanish ports for the last two years citing Covid-19 concerns.

Row over hosting Polisario Front leader

Moroccan-Spanish ties turned glacial when Spain admitted Polisario leader, Brahim Ghali, in April last year for medical treatment, without officially telling Rabat.

The Polisario Front and its ally Algeria reject the autonomy proposal and insist on holding an independence referendum.