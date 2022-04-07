The year was 1897. The sun was finally starting to set on the mighty Ottoman Empire. The Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II was trying to douse the fires of rebellion breaking out in different regions.

He was no Suleyman the Magnificent but Abdulhamid II was no less a braveheart either. His moment of glory was coming, one that would be written in golden letters in Turkish history and told-and re-told for generations to come. He was to lead the Ottomans to one of their finest military victories—the triumph over the invading Greeks in 1897, the short and swift Thirty Days’ War.

On May 20 1897, the Ottoman military declared a ceasefire after crushing the Greek invasion. Four months later, on September 20, Greece signed a peace treaty, ceding some border areas. It was also forced to pay a heavy amount as war reparations.

A century and seventy-five years later, the war remains a reminder of the military might that had made the Ottoman Empire one of the greatest the world has ever seen.

Prelude to war

The Greeks, who lived materially and morally comforted under the tolerant administration of the Ottoman Empire, started to revolt over time, mostly as a result of provocations by forces inimical to the empire. The support to the rebellion by the great European powers was one the biggest factors in its growth in a short time. The Ottoman Empire had accepted the establishment of an independent Greek State in 1830 due to intense pressures from the European states.

But since its establishment, Greece pursued a policy of expansion against the Ottoman Empire. This created friction between the two, pushing the two sides to the brink of war from time to time.

Pampered by the European states, Greece started making moves to annex the Turkish lands with Greek majority—especially Crete and Peloponnese in the Balkans, as well as the Aegean islands—from the Ottoman Empire and add them to their territory.

As a result of these activities, there were major revolts on the islands of Peloponnese and Crete, which left the Ottoman Empire in a difficult situation and brought it face to face with European states from time to time.

By the 1890s, Ottoman-Greek relations had reached a new low over the Crete issue. Crete was taken under the protection of the European powers, and the island was declared to be added to Greece.