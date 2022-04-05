Until recently, the incessant bustle of Ecuadoran banana plantations provided evidence of the industry's robust export business. But from one week to the next, the groves have fallen silent –– trade victims to a conflict half a world away.

Ecuador is the world's largest banana exporter, but the sector has been hammered by the conflict in Ukraine. Now, with nowhere to send them, containers of the rotting fruit are piling up not far from where they were originally harvested.

"One in every five bananas produced in Ecuador goes to Ukraine and Russia," said Franklin Torres, president of Ecuador's FENABE banana producers federation. "This war really affected us in that sense."

The vast majority of that portion goes to Russia, where banana sales are worth $698 million a year to Ecuador, which usually sends almost two million boxes of bananas a week to the eastern European neighbours.

But due to international transport sanctions over its assault on Ukraine, Russia is not receiving its cargos of bananas.

The conflict has put the brakes on production in El Triunfo, close to Guayaquil, the site of Ecuador's main port.

"The banana producers are finished, I have not processed a single box for three weeks," said Mireya Carrera, 62, the owner of the Thalia banana plantation.

'Price crisis'

The industry had already been hit by falling prices.

Torres said it costs $5.50 to produce a box of bananas, and even though the internal sales price is $6.25, "right now we're receiving less than $2 for each box of bananas, we're receiving $1 or $1.20.

"Truly it's an insult to any type of business. What we're receiving is shameful and it's not even worth picking them."