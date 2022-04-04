TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, US launch joint strategic mechanism to expand cooperation
Turkish and US officials reviewed topics of mutual interest, including economic and defence cooperation, counterterrorism, and key areas of shared regional and global interest.
The two sides also stressed their shared commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
April 4, 2022

Türkiye and the United States have launched a strategic mechanism to further expand the countries’ bilateral cooperation.

The move was announced on Monday in a joint statement as Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal received US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

"Türkiye and the United States launched the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism on April 4 in Ankara," said a joint press release.

It was "in keeping with the commitment made by Presidents (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and (Joe) Biden during their meeting in Rome in October 2021."

During their meeting, the top diplomats reviewed topics of mutual interest, including economic and defence cooperation, counterterrorism, and key areas of shared regional and global interest.

Ukraine and further cooperation

The US welcomes Türkiye's efforts "to facilitate a just, negotiated diplomatic solution" to end the conflict in Ukraine, the statement read.

The two sides also stressed their shared commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"US Department of Commerce Under Secretary Marisa Lago will visit Ankara on April 5-6 to advance the economic and trade cooperation goals of the Strategic Mechanism," it added.

The joint press release also stated that Türkiye and the US look forward to a ministerial-level meeting later in 2022 within the framework of the strategic mechanism.

READ MORE:How Türkiye emerged as a reliable mediator in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

SOURCE:AA
